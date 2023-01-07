West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total transaction of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WST opened at $232.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $424.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

