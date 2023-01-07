Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,210 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 136.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 74,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $2,247,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.63. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $164.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 120.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

