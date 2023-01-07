Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 44,559 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,559 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 48.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $36.73 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

