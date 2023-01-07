Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 78.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 2,198.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKI. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

