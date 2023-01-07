Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 55,613 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after buying an additional 4,530,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,725,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,081,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6,622.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 708,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after buying an additional 697,716 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,674,000 after buying an additional 514,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,628 shares of company stock worth $30,200,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

