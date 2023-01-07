Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after buying an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $28,277,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after acquiring an additional 260,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 255,311 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of BXP stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.