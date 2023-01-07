Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 81,853 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,853 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 49,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,953,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 107,767 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 172,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,142,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 970,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 101,924 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

