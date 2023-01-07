Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,649 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,768,000 after buying an additional 2,227,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,403,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after buying an additional 1,784,519 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

