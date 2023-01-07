Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 406,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after purchasing an additional 281,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 16.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,027,000 after acquiring an additional 261,387 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,337,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,712,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,434,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

LANC stock opened at $201.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $425.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.04 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 97.14%.

About Lancaster Colony

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.