Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 11,994 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Houlihan Lokey worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $122.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $80,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $80,293.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

