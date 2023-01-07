Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,611 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of FMX opened at $80.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.847 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 46.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

