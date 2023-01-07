Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $52.69 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.