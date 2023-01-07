Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

