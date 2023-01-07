East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

