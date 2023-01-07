Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2,512.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $142.88 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

