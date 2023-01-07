Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,156 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Kellogg worth $12,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 120,526 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,864,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $7,074,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

