Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 43,251 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,251 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 96,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after buying an additional 820,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 3.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

