LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 648,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 781.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,946,000 after purchasing an additional 336,717 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average of $163.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.44. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.65 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

