Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $492.54 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.83.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

