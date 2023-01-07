U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE USB opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.