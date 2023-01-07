Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 10,000 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 453,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.36% of Autohome worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 137.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 53,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after buying an additional 50,368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after buying an additional 78,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $35.73 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.21.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

