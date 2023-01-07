Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 25,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,076,000 after buying an additional 36,846 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 35,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $104.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

