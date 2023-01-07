Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

