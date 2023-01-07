Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.15% of Dynatrace worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after buying an additional 982,941 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.4% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,100,000 after buying an additional 501,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

Dynatrace stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.54, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.