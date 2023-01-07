Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2023

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DTGet Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.15% of Dynatrace worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after buying an additional 982,941 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.4% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,100,000 after buying an additional 501,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.54, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

