Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 4.50% of Global Water Resources worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of GWRS opened at $14.47 on Friday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.40 million, a PE ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.37%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

