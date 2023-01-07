Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 23,188 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244,531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,188 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $33,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

