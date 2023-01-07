Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $15.35 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,219 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,351,000 after acquiring an additional 316,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,788,000 after acquiring an additional 212,606 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average is $159.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

