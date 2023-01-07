Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 5,857 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $15,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

