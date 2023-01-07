Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Stock Up 6.8 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.32.

Shares of LRCX opened at $445.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $441.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.51. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $730.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.