Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,676 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 3.0 %

AJG stock opened at $192.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $201.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.39 and a 200-day moving average of $181.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

