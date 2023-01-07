Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC opened at $165.71 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.94 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.