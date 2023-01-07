Versor Investments LP Has $578,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 36,922 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 48,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $455,000.

ANF opened at $25.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

