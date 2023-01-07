Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,459 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BHP Group

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,924.11.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.