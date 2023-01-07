onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in onsemi were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. onsemi’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

onsemi Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.