Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,886 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX opened at $86.17 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $135.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $89.97.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

