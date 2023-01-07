Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 301,713 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 27,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.81 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 114.70% and a net margin of 22.04%. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

