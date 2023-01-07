Versor Investments LP Sells 9,000 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 167.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after purchasing an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 97.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Buckle by 283.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 648.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 133,789 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKE stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%. The company had revenue of $332.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

