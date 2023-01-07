Versor Investments LP Sells 14,900 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORGN. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter worth $552,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 35.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 221.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials Trading Up 3.5 %

Origin Materials stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $716.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a current ratio of 23.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Bissell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,828 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Origin Materials news, insider Stephen Galowitz sold 21,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $124,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,497 shares in the company, valued at $806,532.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Bissell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,568,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,304 shares of company stock worth $1,448,830. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Origin Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.