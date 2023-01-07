Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Guess’ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Guess’ by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Guess’ by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 150,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 101,239 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GES opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

GES has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guess’ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess’ from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

