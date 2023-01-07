Versor Investments LP Sells 16,108 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,108 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

NetApp Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $63.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,457 shares of company stock valued at $603,765. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.