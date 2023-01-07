Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Position Boosted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,512,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,775,000 after buying an additional 77,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,077,000 after buying an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after buying an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.34. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $354,780.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,811 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

