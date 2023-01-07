Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Position Raised by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 97.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 31.7% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 119.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after buying an additional 123,336 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.0% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $101.70. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $153.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.