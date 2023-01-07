Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 8,297 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.71% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $83,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total transaction of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $170,666.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,415.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,106 shares of company stock worth $10,903,391 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

INSP opened at $246.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.67. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $272.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

