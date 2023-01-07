Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 108,627 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108,627 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.79% of Repligen worth $82,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Repligen by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 10,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $154.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.07 and its 200 day moving average is $192.59. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.01 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

