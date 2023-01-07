Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,221,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $80,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $51.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

