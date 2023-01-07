Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 74,710 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $2,264,560.32.

On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92.

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16.

On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76.

On Thursday, November 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56.

NET opened at $39.90 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 16.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

