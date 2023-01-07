Analysts Set EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) PT at $13.80

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVER. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of EVER opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.76 million, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $38,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $284,956.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,389,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,024 shares of company stock worth $819,432. Insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

