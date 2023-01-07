Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Richard A. Paulson Sells 3,922 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,922 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $12,824.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,138.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $14.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KPTI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Featured Articles

