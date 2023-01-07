Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Richard A. Paulson Sells 3,922 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,922 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $12,824.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,138.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $14.73.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KPTI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.
