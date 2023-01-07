Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 240 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $176.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

