The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 123.3% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $317.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $404.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

